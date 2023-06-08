The General Authority for Healthcare (GAH) has partnered with several international partners in success and sponsors to exchange expertise and knowledge in the digital transformation of services at healthcare facilities, as stated on June 7th.

The GAH teamed up with Vodafone Egypt to offer advanced digital solutions to the healthcare sector, and cooperated with Dedalus Egypt to digitize healthcare services, GAH’s Chairman Ahmed El-Sobky said.

The authority has also collaborated with the software provider National Technology to employ automated laboratory systems at the country’s healthcare facilities.

Moreover, it has partnered with the software provider Millennium Systems International to provide the latest technologies in the area of archiving, saving, and transferring medical images, with the aim of launching a unified platform to manage patients’ data.

This came within the framework of the second edition of Africa Health ExCon 2023.

