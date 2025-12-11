Arab Finance: Prices for key animal-based food products in Egypt continued to fluctuate on Wednesday, with poultry declining while beef and tilapia edged higher, according to figures from the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry fell to EGP 71.6 per kilo, down 0.3% on the day, 6% month-on-month, and 15.4% from a year earlier.

Kandouz beef rose to EGP 409.7 per kilo, up 1.1% daily. Despite the uptick, it posted a slight 0.4% monthly decline while remaining 3.6% higher year-on-year.

Tilapia fish reached EGP 85.6 per kilo, gaining 0.9% on the day. It was 5% lower than last month but 5.1% higher than a year ago.

Packaged milk slipped to EGP 43.7 per liter, down 1.9% daily and 0.7% monthly, while still marking a 1.7% annual increase.

A carton of white eggs dropped to EGP 140.8, falling 1.5% day-to-day, 7.3% month-on-month, and 13% compared with last year.

Data also showed ongoing volatility in animal-based food prices across local markets, reflecting the combined impact of seasonal factors and broader economic pressures.