Cairo – Egypt’s food exports went up by 2% to $1.76 billion in the first five months (5M) of 2022, compared to $1.72 billion in the year-ago period, Food Export Council data showed.

In May alone, Egypt exported food products worth $316 million, down by 12% from the same month in 2021.

During the January-May 2022 period, the Arab countries imported food products from Egypt at a value of $890 million, accounting for 50% of the total exports’ value.

Meanwhile, the value of Egyptian food exports to the European Union (EU) and non-Arab African countries amounted to $345 million (20%) and $121 million (7%), respectively.

Saudi Arabia topped the world's importers of Egyptian food products in 5M-22 with a value of $158 million, followed by the US with $116 million and Sudan with a $87 million.

Last year, the UK has received food exports from Egypt at a total amount of GBP 27.50 million, an annual jump of 14.50% from GBP 24 million.

During the January-November 2021 period, Egypt's food industry exports reached $3.80 billion, a year-on-year (YoY) surge of 18% from $3.20 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).