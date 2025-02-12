Egypt’s foreign debt edged up 1.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $155.204 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to $152.885 billion at the end of FY2023/2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt.

On an annual basis, the country’s external debt dropped by nearly 5.7% from the $164.521 billion recorded in Q1 of the previous fiscal year.

Total long-term debt reached $127.538 billion in Q1 FY2024/2025, while short-term debt hit $27.665 billion.

