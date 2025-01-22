Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), emphasized the Authority’s continuous efforts to enhance its digital services and provide robust support to taxpayers, particularly during the tax filing season. She outlined how the Authority is simplifying the process of filing tax returns by introducing advanced digital solutions.

Abdel Aal highlighted that the Digital Services Center at the Treasury headquarters in Lazoghly is fully equipped to offer comprehensive assistance to taxpayers, helping them file their tax returns electronically. The center features state-of-the-art technology and is staffed by a specialized team ready to provide immediate support.

The Tax Authority is committed to expanding its digital services, with ongoing efforts to establish additional digital centers and services across various governorates. This nationwide expansion ensures that taxpayers can access the necessary support, regardless of their location.

The Lazoghly Digital Services Center offers a range of services, including assistance with tax return filing, the electronic invoice system, the electronic receipt system, and electronic signatures. With 30 dedicated service windows manned by professionals, the center provides efficient and effective support. Abdel Aal reiterated the Authority’s dedication to improving digital services and enhancing the taxpayer experience, which in turn fosters trust and collaboration between taxpayers and the Tax Authority.

Abdel Aal also shared that the Tax Authority has partnered with professional syndicates, such as the Syndicate of Theatrical Professions, the Syndicate of Cinematic Professions, and the Syndicate of Musical Professions, to provide specialized technical support to their members during the tax season. This collaboration is aimed at streamlining the tax compliance process for artists and creators.

As part of this initiative, the Tax Authority has assigned representatives to assist syndicate members directly at their headquarters. These representatives are available one day per week at each syndicate to guide members on how to properly complete tax returns, answer tax-related or legal inquiries, and assist with registration in all electronic tax systems.

Abdel Aal emphasized that this collaboration is designed to address any challenges taxpayers may face during the filing process, ensuring that compliance is both accurate and smooth. She reaffirmed the Tax Authority’s commitment to offering ongoing technical and awareness support to individuals and organizations, strengthening the relationship between the Authority and the tax-paying community.

