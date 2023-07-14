Chairman of Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Tamer Essam, recently considered ways of future mutual cooperation with South Africa-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines.

In his tour of inspection to the headquarters (HQ) of Afrigen, Essam met with the company’s Managing Director, Petro Terblanche, where they discussed ways of future cooperation in the fields of vaccines and laboratory reagents.

Their talks further tackled creating a collaborative environment under the technical and procedural support provided by EDA to industry partners.

It is worth noting that Egypt was among the six African countries which were chosen in 2022 for the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI) to develop mRNA vaccines in Africa. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) chose Afrigen to be mRNA hub for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

