Egypt is entering a new era of business formation and investment with the introduction of a landmark Companies Law and the digitization of corporate approval processes. Designed to modernize regulatory frameworks, this new legislation aims to position Egypt as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and foreign direct investment (FDI) by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining company formation through advanced digital platforms.

Spearheaded by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), these reforms represent a strategic effort. They aim to enhance transparency, expedite incorporation timelines, and foster a more dynamic and competitive business environment in line with global best practices.

From Paperwork to Digital Pathways

Egypt’s new Companies Law represents a strategic overhaul of the country’s corporate legal framework, designed to align with global best practices and support a more dynamic investment climate. The new law aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in company formation and governance.

“The government aims to sustain this momentum and strengthen investor confidence. This is further supported by Egypt’s improved ranking in international indices and the presence of promising economic zones such as the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which has recently become a focal point for investors,” economist Ahmed Elwaraky explains.

Historically, entrepreneurs faced a maze of procedures. “Under the former framework, investors faced several procedural and administrative hurdles. Incorporation was often delayed by excessive paperwork, physical verification requirements, and the need for multiple approvals across different governmental entities,” Dina Samir ElWakkad, economist and instructor of economics, tells Arab Finance.

“These inefficiencies not only increased costs and time but also discouraged many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and international investors from formally entering the market. The reliance on manual processes also heightened the risk of inconsistencies, lack of transparency, and potential bureaucratic bottlenecks,” ElWakkad adds.

The new law is transforming Egypt’s investment procedures into an experience characterized by transparency, digitalization, and user-friendliness. “The draft Companies Law is scheduled to be presented before the new House of Representatives in its first session. It includes a provision requiring all government authorities to complete the necessary approvals electronically within a maximum of 20 business days. This mirrors the timeframe mandated by the government for granting approvals to companies awarded the Golden License,” Hossam Heiba, GAFI’s CEO, stated during the third edition of the Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Annual Report Summit 2025 last September.

“The GAFI platform allows entrepreneurs to complete the entire incorporation process online, from submitting documents and paying fees to validating contracts through legally recognized e-signatures. This reduces the need for physical presence and minimizes bureaucratic delays,” according to ElWakkad.

Structural Reform for Economic Transformation

Egypt’s corporate reforms go beyond administrative upgrades; they are strategic tools for driving economic transformation. Elwaraky highlights, “Simplifying procedures and offering unified digital services—along with the anticipated Startup Charter—will facilitate the establishment and operation of these businesses.”

Elwaraky adds, “The charter sets out a clear roadmap for the entrepreneurial ecosystem. It provides a unified definition for startups, along with a package of incentives, including supportive ones that further enhance the business environment.”

Ehab Younis, Professor and Head of the Economics Department at El Shorouk Academy, agrees, stating, “Simplifying digital procedures and electronic notarization has significant structural and rapid impacts. This reduces time and cost, increases transparency and accessibility for small businesses and entrepreneurs, lowers legal barriers, and aligns with the digital transformation strategy.”

Meanwhile, Elwakkad underscores the significance of these reforms: “The new law represents a structural shift in Egypt’s business environment. By simplifying incorporation procedures, it reduces entry barriers, accelerates time-to-market for businesses, and fosters a more competitive ecosystem.” This reform is designed to catalyze entrepreneurship, attract foreign capital, and elevate Egypt’s position in global investment rankings.

“The GAFI platform now enables full electronic company incorporation, including uploading documents, e-payment of fees, e-signatures, and tracking the status through the portal,” Younis says.

“There is no need to visit the Investor Services Center to sign or submit certain documents. Many steps can be completed online. The required documents have been reduced by about 62% from the previous requirements, easing the burden on investors,” according to Younis.

The timing of these reforms is strategic. “The recent reforms, most notably the new draft Companies Law, come at a critical time. They coincide with Egypt’s inclusion in the World Bank’s upcoming Business-Ready report, set for release in October 2026,” Elwaraky says.

Replacing the former Doing Business index, this report will serve as a key benchmark for evaluating national competitiveness. Egypt’s ambition to rank among the top 50 countries reflects its commitment to improving the regulatory climate and signaling openness to global investors.

The launch of the Unified Digital Investment Licensing Platform marks a turning point. “The new digital platform for company incorporation, operated by GAFI, is a major step forward in streamlining business procedures,” Elwakkad explains.

Additionally, the reforms send a strong signal of modernization. “In terms of FDI, the availability of a digital interface demonstrates modernization and regulatory reform. It enhances Egypt’s attractiveness by reducing perceived risks, cutting procedural costs, and improving the ease of doing business,” according to Elwakkad.

Over time, these improvements are expected to draw higher FDI inflows, particularly from investors who prioritize legal clarity, digital security, and streamlined access to emerging markets.

In this regard, Younis explains, “The digital facilitation is likely to have a tangible positive impact on attracting new foreign investors. It will improve Egypt's ranking in global indicators, such as Doing Business, competitiveness, business start-up costs, and speed of procedures.”

“At the same time, it will increase Egypt's attractiveness as an investment destination, enhance legal confidence, and create more opportunities for large and multinational companies to use Egypt as a broader hub. This is critical, as bureaucracy is one of the biggest obstacles to foreign investment in many emerging countries,” he adds.

The legal recognition of digital signatures and electronic documentation is a cornerstone of the reform. “This step not only facilitates corporate governance but also strengthens investor confidence by ensuring security, authenticity, and traceability in business dealings,” Younis points out. By aligning with international best practices, Egypt is modernizing its legal infrastructure while reinforcing trust in its digital transition.

These reforms are part of a broader strategy. “These anticipated legislative reforms are a continuation of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of its business environment by digitizing investment procedures in a transparent and streamlined manner,” Elwaraky explains.

The Unified Digital Investment Licensing Platform, in particular, “represents a qualitative leap in the investment licensing system,” according to Elwaraky. Such accelerated reforms reflect Egypt’s long-term vision for economic transformation and global integration.

As Egypt advances its shift toward digital governance, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. “Cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar for the success and sustainability of Egypt’s digital transformation,” Elwaraky emphasizes.

“The state places the highest priority on this issue, especially as the digitization of government and economic services accelerates. Ensuring cybersecurity is a key priority to maintain user trust and ensure the continued efficient delivery of electronic services.”

Egypt’s legislative and digital reforms mark a decisive step toward transforming its business landscape into one that is transparent, efficient, and globally competitive. By modernizing the Companies Law and embracing end-to-end digital processes, Egypt is breaking down barriers to entrepreneurship, accelerating investment flows, and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for startups and established enterprises alike.

