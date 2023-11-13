PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt's annual core inflation slowed to 38.1% in October from 39.7% in September, data from the country's central bank showed on Sunday. (Writing by Omar Abdel-Razek Editing by David Goodman )
The annual headline urban consumer inflation rate reached 35.8 percent in October
