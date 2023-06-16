Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has offered treasury bills (T-bills) through two auctions at a combined value of EGP 39.50 billion on Thursday, 15 June.

The first offering stood at EGP 16.50 billion, holding a maturity period of 182 days until 19 December 2023, according to official data.

The CBE issued another tranche of T-bills amounting to EGP 23 billion which carries a 364-day tenor until 18 June 2024.

Earlier this week on 11 June, the financial authority auctioned T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 40 billion.

