Egypt’s auto sales grew 15% year on year (YoY) in September 2023 to 7,887 vehicles from 6,835 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

This marks the highest auto sales in 2023.

The Nissan brand topped the market in terms of sales with 1,624 vehicles, or a market share of 21% in September.

Chery came in second place with 1,303 vehicles, representing 17% of total sales, followed by Hyundai with 1,084 vehicles and a market share of 14%.

