Automotive sales in Egypt hiked by 128% year-on-year (YoY) during May 2025, reaching 14,300 units, according to the Automotive Marketing Information Council (Amic).

The Amic report highlighted that the total auto sales surged by 94.8% YoY in the first five months of 2025, recording 58,100 units.

Meanwhile, passenger car sales jumped 98% YoY to 45,100 units.

Bus and truck sales climbed by 46.6% YoY to 3,400 units and 103.7% YoY to 9,600 units, respectively.

