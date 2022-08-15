Cairo – Egypt's annual core inflation rate increased to 15.60% in July 2022 from 14.60% in June this year, according to recent data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The core consumer price index (CPI) recorded a monthly rate of 1.50% in July 2022, compared to 0.60% in the same month a year earlier and 1.20% in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the headline urban CPI inflation reached a monthly rate of 1.30% in July 2022, versus 0.90% in the year-ago period and a negative 0.1% in June this year, the CBE cited data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

On a monthly basis, the annual urban inflation edged up to 13.60% in July 2022 from 13.20% in June.

Last May, the Arab Republic’s annual inflation rate reached 15.30%, higher than 4.90% in May 2021, based on CAPMAS data.

