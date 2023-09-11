Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 40.4% in August, compared to 40.7% last July, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on September 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 0.3% last August, compared to 0.6% in the same month of 2022 and 1.3% in July 2023, the CBE highlighted.

Data also showed that the annual headline urban inflation rate registered 37.4% in August, compared to 36.5% in July.

On September 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation widened to 39.7% in August, compared to 15.3% in the same month of 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).