Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 38.1% in October, compared to 39.7% in September, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on September 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 1.8% last October, compared to 3% in the same month of 2022 and 1.1% in September 2023, the CBE highlighted.

Data also showed that the annual headline urban inflation rate registered 35.8% in October, compared to 38% in September.

On November 11th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation climbed to 38.5% in October, compared to 16.3% in the same month of 2022.

