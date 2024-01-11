Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 34.2% in December 2023, compared to 35.9% in November, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on January 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 1.3% last December, compared to 2.6% in the same month of 2022 and 1% in November 2023, the CBE highlighted.

The data also showed that the annual headline urban inflation rate registered 33.7% in December, compared to 34.6% in November.

On December 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation dropped to 35.2% in December, compared to 36.4% in November.

