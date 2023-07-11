Egypt’s annual core inflation rate hit 41% in June 2023, compared to 40.3% last May, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on July 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 1.7% last June, compared to 1.2% in the same month of 2022 and 2.9% in May 2023, the CBE highlighted.

Data also showed that the annual headline urban inflation rate recorded 35.7% in June, compared to 32.7% in April.

On July 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate climbed to 36.8% in June, compared to 14.7% in the same month of 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).