Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi directed the development of the basic education system to ensure better learning and skills acquisition, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said on Sunday.

He also stressed the importance of instilling the values of learning to replace the “traditional ideology that reduced the learning process to simply getting a certificate.”

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Education Reda Hegazy.

Accordingly, the Egyptian president stressed the importance of emphasising community dialogue and surveys in the field of education development with a focus on discovering and nurturing talent, as they are the nation’s engine of progress.

Furthermore, Al-Sisi directed the concerned parties to pay attention to teachers, as they are the cornerstone of the educational process.

This will be done through the selection of a thousand distinguished teachers to qualify them at the highest level and place them at the forefront of the future generation of school principals.

The president also directed not to limit the electronic correction process in high school to one central headquarters and to expand the establishment of regional centres nationwide.

Rady added that, for his part, Hegazy reviewed the main pillar on which the education process in Egypt is based and the ministry’s strategic projects in this context, which include the developed education system, teachers, technical education, building curricula for different educational stages, and the ‘Egypt’s Distinguished Schools’ project.

He also showcased Egypt’s experience regarding Nile schools, Japanese schools, in addition to digital transformation projects that are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, especially with regard to secured databases, electronic platforms, and the central examination platform.

Hegazy also presented his ministry’s programmes for training and qualifying teachers, mechanisms for measuring their performance, as well as the controls for selecting competencies in new appointments and the ‘I am the teacher’ programme, which aims to highlight the social value of the teacher.

The president was also briefed on the education ministry’s strategy to develop the technical education sector with the aim of transforming the curricula in it to become based on the skills acquired by the graduate so that they can meet the needs of the labour market, in addition to presenting the experience of applied technology schools, as well as efforts to develop the examination system for Egyptian children living abroad.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).