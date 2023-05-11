Egyptians for Housing and Development Company (EHDR) was profitable in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, recording net profits after tax of EGP 16.977 million, versus net losses after tax of EGP 2.666 million in Q1 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 10th.

Revenues rose to EGP 27.914 million in the January-March period of this year from EGP 24,780 in the same period a year earlier.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.

