Arab Finance: Egyptian startups have attracted $2.2 billion in venture capital investments since 2020, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat announced.

Al-Mashat, Chair of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, noted that this value equals seven times the investment volume achieved during the period from 2015 to 2019.

The minister affirmed that startups have become one of the main drivers of economic development, as they contribute to providing job opportunities and promoting knowledge- and technology-based growth.

Her remarks were made in a speech at the annual conference of “Entlaq” to launch the 3rd edition of the Annual Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Diagnostic Report (SDR 2025).

Despite the successive challenges faced by the Egyptian economy in recent years, startups witnessed unprecedented growth, with the total unveiled investments during the first eight months of 2025 amounting to $254 million. This marks a 17% increase in the total number of deals compared to the same period last year.

In coordination with 19 government entities, the Ministerial Group developed more than 70 incentive policies to support the international expansion of local startups and boost their participation in government projects.

They also created an electronic platform for startup registration and licensing, as well as a unified financing initiative in line with the government and private-sector efforts to support over 5,000 startups.

The initiatives include fintech companies that empower women economically, enhance social and environmental impact, and offer around 500,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Additionally, Al-Mashat indicated that the group is preparing a guide for government services and licenses for startups, covering 14 rapidly growing sectors.

