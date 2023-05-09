The Egyptian and Indian air forces have carried out joint trainings at one of the Egyptian air bases, in the framework of supporting and strengthening military cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

The training included the implementation of a number of joint exercises, including air refueling training, which contributes to the exchange of training experiences between the participating elements from both sides.

The training showed the extent to which the air force fighters have reached a high professional level that qualifies them to carry out all tasks.

