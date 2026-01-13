EDGE and Indra Group have taken a decisive step toward the establishment of a new defence manufacturing company in Spain focused on the development, production, and lifecycle support of loitering munitions and smart weapons for Spanish and European defence programmes, with scope to expand into additional defence capabilities as requirements evolve.

Subject to Indra Group and EDGE boards’ approval, the new company will be established in Spain as a dedicated manufacturing entity. The company would draw on EDGE’s expertise in loitering munitions and smart weapons to support manufacturing, assembly, and lifecycle activities for Spanish and European defence programmes. Loitering munition systems would be produced in the province of León at a new drone manufacturing facility developed by Indra, with an estimated investment by Indra of between EUR 15-20 million.

This approach ensures that advanced systems are produced in-country, aligned with European sovereignty requirements, and available at scale to meet rapidly increasing demand across the European defence market. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Indra and EDGE to building sovereign and export-ready industrial capabilities in Europe, combining advanced weapons technology with established European-scale manufacturing and programme execution capacity.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said, “Establishing this joint venture with Indra in Spain marks a decisive step in EDGE’s expansion into Europe. By developing loitering munition capabilities in Spain, we are enabling in-country manufacturing and responding directly to the scale and urgency of European defence requirements, while building long term industrial capability with a trusted partner.”

José Vicente de Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group, said, “Through this initiative, Indra takes a decisive step in its ambition to become a European reference in the drone industry. The development of capacities enables us to rapidly respond to the needs of the loitering munition market, a segment of strong attractiveness experiencing accelerated growth.”

The signing of their agreement was witnessed by Amparo Valcarcel, Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, and Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, and Alberto Ruiz Rodríguez, General Director of Industrial Programmes of the Spanish Ministry of Industry, alongside Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and José Vicente de Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group.