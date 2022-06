The House of Representatives has approved Presidential Decree no. 218 of 2022 issuing customs tariff, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on June 7th.

It is worth noting that the decree provides for cuts on customs tariff for 74 items.

The new tariffs will not impose any additional burdens on citizens, Deputy Chairman of the Budget Committee Yasser Omar said.

