Arab Finance: Zilla Capital Investment Bank has advised Juhayna Food Industries on a strategic partnership with AlRashed Group, a food distributor in Saudi Arabia, as per a statement.

The agreement marks the start of Juhayna’s operations in the Saudi market as part of its regional expansion plans.

Khaled Gamal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Zilla Capital, said that Juhayna’s entry into Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step in its regional growth efforts and reflects interest from Egyptian companies in Gulf market opportunities.

He noted that the agreement demonstrates Zilla Capital’s role in supporting its clients’ expansion into new markets.

Moustafa El-Shenety, Managing Partner and Head of Investment Banking at Zilla Capital, said the transaction is in line with the firm’s approach to developing its presence in the Saudi market.

He added that Zilla aims to connect Egyptian companies with opportunities in the Gulf by drawing on its network and experience in the region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).