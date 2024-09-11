Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, participated Tuesday in a session on the strategic vision and financial plan of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) over the next 20 years, held within the organisation’s 10th Regional Conservation Forum for West Asia, held in Riyadh, from 9 to 11 September.

The Minister explained that the session discussed the strategic vision of the IUCN over 20 years and work to address the escalating biodiversity crisis and climate change through a comprehensive approach, stressing the need for global cooperation to protect ecosystems, preserve species, and promote sustainable practices by 2030.

She stressed the importance of working to enhance the resilience of nature, improve the management of protected areas, and promote policies that integrate biodiversity considerations into all sectors, noting the importance of the session in highlighting this vision that seeks to achieve a balance between human needs and environmental sustainability to ensure a prosperous planet for future generations.

Fouad reviewed the challenges facing Egypt in implementing environmental policies, which include economic problems, stressing the efforts made by the Egyptian government to improve the effectiveness of environmental policies by enhancing cooperation between government agencies and civil society, increasing ecological awareness, adopting new technologies, and improving monitoring and evaluation systems.

The Minister of Environment added that Egypt would not be the only country to be affected by these challenges, but also all Arab countries, which impacted the composition of the formulation and making of environmental policies, pointing to the existence of unprecedented global developments such as climate change and extreme climate crises, the deterioration of biodiversity, and desertification, explaining that the rapid pace of environmental crises requires changing the way environmental policies are formulated and made.

She continued to list other challenges facing the implementation of environmental policies, which include the conflict between the different agendas of stakeholders, which include decision-makers, the government, and the private sector, and related to working on formulating a consensual policy characterized by the sustainability of the environmental financing system at the national level.

