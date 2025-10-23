Arab Finance: Egypt has announced the discovery of several new oil and gas discoveries across the Western Desert and Nile Delta, underscoring ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on imports by increasing domestic production, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said the discoveries will add more than 5,000 barrels of oil and 42 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

For the first time in two years, two new natural gas discoveries were made in the Nile Delta onshore region, reflecting the success of policies aimed at stimulating exploration and production investments under the ministry’s strategic plan.

The first Delta discovery was made by the British company Harbor Energy through Disouq Petroleum Company after drilling the North Sidi Ghazi 9-1 well.

The second came from the Emirati company Dana Gas through the Salma Delta-6 Petroleum Company in the West Qantara area.

Both discoveries are being prepared for production, with a combined output of 19 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

In the Western Desert, Khalda Petroleum Company achieved new discoveries, SHAI-3X and WD 33J-1X, which have been added to the production map with a total output exceeding 3,550 barrels of crude oil and 23 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Agiba Company also discovered the Durra-44 well, producing more than 500 barrels per day, while the General Petroleum Company’s GPU-1X discovery in the Abu Sennan area was linked to production at a rate of 350 barrels per day.

Petrosannan Company made another discovery in the East Alam El Shawish area in the Western Desert through the HG34/1 D-1X well, now producing approximately 1,000 barrels of oil per day.

Additionally, Petrobakr Petroleum Co. and Cheiron achieved three discoveries in the Eastern Desert, South Ghazalat, and North Umm Baraka areas, with reserve assessments and testing currently underway.

Badawi highlighted that several new discoveries in the Western Desert were made from layers producing, a development expected to encourage operating companies to explore deeper formations.

The use of artificial intelligence technology also contributed to the success of some wells.

Since July, Egypt has recorded 18 new oil and gas discoveries, 13 of which have already been placed on the production map.

These discoveries currently produce an average of 14,000 barrels of oil and condensates and 44 million cubic feet of gas per day, helping to ease the country’s import burden and strengthen its energy self-sufficiency.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).