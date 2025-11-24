Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and UK Ambassador to Egypt Mark Bryson-Richardson discussed ways for enhancing cooperation in the petroleum and mineral resources sectors, according to a statement.

Badawi asserted the importance of boosting collaboration across various domains, including the oil and gas sector.

The minister highlighted the activities of various British companies, including BP, Shell, Harbour Energy, and Capricorn Energy PLC, whose operations are currently witnessing significant intensification, in addition to their interest in making major investments.

On his part, the ambassador lauded Egypt’s efforts to develop the mining sector and attract investment, stressing his commitment to enhancing communication for both countries and bolstering a strategic partnership based on mutual interests.

He added that the British companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Egypt in the domains of petrochemicals and mining, particularly critical minerals, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and other significant strategic projects.