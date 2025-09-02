Egypt - Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, met with Çağlar Gökşu, Commercial Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Cairo, to explore opportunities for deepening economic and trade cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye .

El-Sherif emphasized the importance of developing a joint executive plan aimed at increasing trade volume between the two nations to approximately $15bn. He noted that while current trade is nearing $8bn, it does not fully reflect the depth of bilateral relations or the export potential of both countries’ businesses.

He pointed out that 1,300 Turkish companies are operating in Egypt with investments totaling nearly $4bn. El-Sherif expressed Egypt’s desire to expand these investments, particularly in key sectors such as the automotive industry and technology transfer-related fields. He underscored the significant role of the Egyptian–Turkish Business Council in facilitating reciprocal visits and events that allow both countries’ business communities to explore new opportunities in their respective markets.

El-Sherif also highlighted Egypt’s invitation to Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, to attend the Turkey–Africa Forum 2025, scheduled for next October in Turkey. Additionally, he mentioned El-Khatib’s planned participation in the upcoming Meeting of Trade Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), set to take place in Istanbul in early November 2025.

In response, Gökşu praised the continued collaboration with the Egyptian Commercial Service office in Istanbul and reiterated Turkey’s commitment to strengthening coordination on various mutually beneficial initiatives.

