Arab Finance: Egypt and Tunisia are mulling over reinforcing bilateral trade and investment cooperation, with a goal to increase trade volume to EGP 1 billion in the upcoming period, according to a statement.

In 2024, trade between Egypt and Tunisia hit approximately $434.5 million, a growth rate of 15.4%.

This was discussed in a meeting between a high-level delegation of Egyptian leaders and Tunisian officials in Tunisia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibility of raising Tunisian investments in Egypt and explored available opportunities for Egyptian companies in the Tunisian market.

They defined promising sectors where joint cooperation between the private sector in both countries is possible.

The meeting also witnessed Essam Elnaggar, Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), Khaled Soufi, Chairman of the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS), signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tunisian side.

The MoU was signed to establish a mutual recognition mechanism for conformity certificates of non-food industrial goods, in a move aimed at streamlining trade flows and strengthening technical cooperation between Egypt and Tunisia.

The signing sets out a framework for both sides to accept conformity certificates issued by the competent authorities in each country.

Accordingly, the two countries will mutually recognize conformity certificates covering agreed-upon non-food industrial products originating in Egypt or Tunisia.

The approach is designed to cut inspection time and costs prior to export, eliminate duplication in compliance procedures, and strengthen mutual confidence in national regulatory systems and laboratories.

It also aims to support domestic industries and improve their access to regional markets, while helping boost bilateral trade to $1 billion.

Both parties emphasized that the signing marks a significant milestone in the technical cooperation between their respective quality and regulatory agencies.

Moreover, the MoU will facilitate trade, enhance product competitiveness, and advance the two governments’ efforts toward effective economic integration that serves shared interests.