The Egyptian government is preparing to launch an ambitious export support program during the next fiscal year, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

Speaking at the sixth annual Hapi, Kouchouk emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting export activities.

He also highlighted plans to close all outstanding files related to export support, ensuring the importance of tackling economic challenges calmly by introducing a comprehensive package for the future.

This initiative will involve partnerships with the private sector, focusing on balanced and mutually beneficial collaborations.

