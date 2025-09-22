Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is preparing an aerial survey to collect accurate data on promising mining opportunities for the first time in 40 years, Minister Karim Badawi said.

During his meeting with Victor Gonzalez, the Vice President of Xcalibur Smart Mapping, Badawi explored ways to cooperate in the field of aerial surveys for mining and deploy advanced technology to provide accurate data and process it, which is a key element in attracting investment.

He affirmed the ministry’s interest in facilitating cooperation and providing the necessary support for the success of survey operations, given Egypt's infrastructure and logistics support.

The minister highlighted that Egypt implemented unprecedented legislative and structural reforms by offering an attractive investment climate, approving more flexible and incentive model agreements, and facilitating investment procedures.

This comes in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to utilize mineral resources, eliminate investment hurdles, and boost mining’s contribution to Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP).

For his part, Gonzalez expressed his company's interest in working with Egypt, underlining that his firm is a strategic partner to governments and energy companies, with significant experience in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and other countries.