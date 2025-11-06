Arab Finance: Transcargo International (TCI), operating at Al Adabiya port within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), obtained the first customs license to operate as a distribution center within Egyptian ports, as per a statement.

This comes as part of the cooperation between the SCZONE and the Egyptian Customs Authority and follows the leadership's directives to transform Egypt into a regional logistics hub that serves intra-regional trade and boosts trade volumes.

Through the license, the company will import goods in its own name as the custodian, not the owner.

Meanwhile, the goods will be stored within the port until final release procedures are completed or they are re-exported to other countries. This will contribute to accelerating the trade cycle and reducing shipping time.

Furthermore, the measure will attract foreign exporters to use Egyptian ports as distribution centers for their products on the regional and global level. They will leverage the strategic geographical location of the ports as well as their integrated infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of SCZONE, noted that this license opens new horizons for investors and international shipping and distribution companies to utilize the authority's ports as hubs for consolidating and re-exporting goods to various markets.

