Arab Finance: MENA-focused talabat and Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) partnered with Mastercard to launch the co-branded credit card for the digital generation, according to an emailed press release.

The new service aims to accelerate Egypt’s transition to a cashless society in line with Vision 2030. It offers customers a seamless and secure digital payment experience.

The card is tailored for online food and grocery ordering, providing monthly cashback of up to EGP 1,200, alongside a one-time welcome bonus of up to EGP 2,000.

Meanwhile, the users will enjoy no delivery fees from selected vendors and access to exclusive in-app discounts. Beyond the talabat ecosystem, the card offers 1% cashback on other purchases, with added value through Mastercard Platinum benefits.

Khaled Alfakesh, Chief Financial Officer of talabat, commented: “Partnering with CIB and Mastercard in Egypt to launch the co-branded Credit Card not just allows us to further strengthen our relationship with customers but also lets us deliver value beyond their order on talabat, offering benefits to our customers for everyday spending. This marks another step toward our vision to digitize consumer lifestyle and boost ecosystem convenience.”

Mete Güney, executive vice president, Market Development, EEMEA at Mastercard, said: “Our collaboration with CIB and talabat will bring a wealth of benefits to our cardholders and contribute to boosting the adoption of digital payments.”

On his part, Rashwan Hammady, Chief Retail, Commercial Banking & Financial Inclusion Executive at CIB, stated: “Together with talabat and Mastercard, we are embedding benefits, accessibility, and innovation into the digital journeys of millions. It reflects our commitment to designing products that fuel inclusion, elevate convenience, and integrate banking into our customers’ everyday lives.”

The launch highlights the three entities’ commitment to securing added value through innovation and partnerships, delivering affordability, convenience, and tangible everyday benefits.

