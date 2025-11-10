Arab Finance: Act Financial announced that its board approved an increase in the company’s issued capital from EGP 281.421 million to EGP 285.642 million, marking an increase of EGP 4.221 million, as per a disclosure.

The decision was made during a board meeting held on November 6th, 2025.

The increase will be implemented through the issuance of nearly 16.885 million shares at a par value of EGP 0.25 per share.

The entire amount will be allocated to the company’s employee stock ownership program (ESOP), representing 1.5% of the total issued share capital of 1.125 billion shares.

The increase will be financed from retained earnings recorded in the company’s financial statements for the period ending December 31st, 2024.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cairo, Act Financial is a public company operating in the asset management and capital markets sector.