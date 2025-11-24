Arab Finance: Egypt’s portfolio of ongoing development cooperation projects with South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation revealed.

Coinciding with the President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Egypt, the ministry outlined Korea's contribution to the implementation of numerous development projects through concessional financing, technical support, and exchange of expertise.

This portfolio is characterized by a large number of cooperation projects across diverse sectors that align with the Egyptian government's priorities in several fields, primarily transport, education and training, vocational training, investment, trade, energy, and digital transformation.

Moreover, the ministry’s report reflected on the expansion of Korean investments in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), including the most recently announced projects by H&L and Samil Solution.

Both sides are currently working to develop a roadmap for long-term cooperation and a close partnership that backs Egypt Vision 2030, advancing the utilization of Korea’s expertise in all fields, especially economic, investment, and industrial.

As for the railways, the report underlined the state's efforts to enhance industry localization and leverage Korean expertise in the transport sector.

The project for supplying 320 metro cars for the second and third lines of the Greater Cairo Metro is one of the most important projects currently being implemented with the Korean side.

On September 24th, the two countries signed mutual letters for a grant, valued at $10 million, for cooperation in a project to enhance vocational training in the field of green car maintenance.

