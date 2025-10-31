Arab Finance: Somabay, Egypt’s leading Red Sea destination, has signed a new partnership agreement with EDECS, one of the region’s pioneering engineering and construction companies, to launch a major project to expand and develop Somabay Marina, as per an emailed press release.

Under this collaboration, EDECS will undertake the implementation of Phase II of the Somabay Marina project.

This marks a strategic step to upgrade the destination’s marine infrastructure and expand the marina’s capacity to accommodate luxury yachts.

This partnership builds on the successful cooperation between both companies in previous infrastructure projects. With over three decades of experience across the Middle East and Africa, EDECS stands as a trusted strategic partner for delivering this milestone project.

The development will expand the marina by approximately 72,130 cubic meters, boosting its berthing capacity to 260 yachts. This will allow Somabay to welcome more visitors and offer an unparalleled experience.

The project also includes upgrading the existing facilities and adding new extensions to the marina’s current infrastructure, further reinforcing Somabay’s position as a leading Red Sea destination.

The move also reflects Somabay’s ongoing commitment to develop world-class facilities for its guests.