Egypt has paid $38.7 billion in debt in 2024, of which $7 billion was paid in November and December alone, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.

Madbouly further noted that the debt burden for the upcoming year is expected to be lower than in 2024, marking a positive trajectory for the country’s financial management.

He reiterated Egypt’s efforts to control investment spending and expand private sector participation in economic activities.

These measures aim to optimize financial performance and support budgetary stability.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).