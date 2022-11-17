Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector is considering potential cooperation with the Swedish-Swiss company ABB in the establishment of power stations for some of the new projects being carried out by affiliated companies to the ministry, according to an official statement on November 15th.

The new projects include the development of Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El-Mahalla El-Kubra, as well as the expansion of Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum).

The ministry is also discussing the possibility of collaborating with ABB in the production of high-resistance light bulbs for industrial purposes, mainly in chemicals and fertilizers factories.

In a meeting between the public business sector minister Mahmoud Esmat with ABB’s representatives, the minister said that his minister seeks to utilize modern technologies that contribute to saving energy at affiliated companies and boosting the efficiency of factories.

For their part, representatives of ABB showcased a presentation on the company’s business in Egypt through its largest plant in the 10th of Ramadan city, stressing the company’s keen on maintaining cooperation with the ministry.

