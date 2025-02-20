Egypt aims to attract new industrial investments worth $3.5 billion in 2025, 15% more than last year, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahya Al-Wathiq Billah told Asharq Business.

Through these new investments, the government targets to attract industrial projects in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, medical preparations, iron and steel, agricultural manufacturing, and automotive feeding industries, Al Wathiq Billah noted.

The industrial sector has faced significant challenges over the past three years due to high production costs and a shortage of USD, which threatened the operations of factories in key industries.

In response, the government launched a series of initiatives at the end of 2024 to support industrial companies in purchasing equipment and production lines at a reduced interest rate of up to 13%, aiming to stimulate foreign currency inflows.

