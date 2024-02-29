PHOTO
Egypt has signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with international developers in the fields of green hydrogen and renewable energy in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) with investments exceeding $40 billion over the coming 10 years, as per a statement.
The international developers are the UK-based PASH Global, Swiss Smart Energy, South Korean SK ecoplant, Canada-based AmmPower, China’s United Energy Group, and Egypt’s Gila Al Tawakol Electric and Gama Construction.
Under the MoU, an expected sum of $12 billion will be invested during the trial phase, while an amount of around $29 billon will be invested in the first phase, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala ElSaid stated.
