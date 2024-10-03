Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder witnessed the signing of a joint declaration of intent aimed at enhancing bilateral ties in renewable energy, as per a statement.

During the signing ceremony, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat highlighted that this initiative aligns with the comprehensive national strategy for producing low-carbon hydrogen as a key energy source for the future.

He emphasized the strengthening partnership between Egypt and Germany in green hydrogen and liquefied natural gas in line of a foundation of trust built over the years.

The joint declaration focuses on various aspects of hydrogen trade, including identifying production capabilities, expanding hydrogen logistics routes, and advancing technologies related to hydrogen production.

It also aims to foster research and development in hydrogen production chains while utilizing renewable energy sources.

Esmat noted that the cooperation would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and strengthen institutional ties, particularly through the chambers of commerce and business organizations in both regions.

The initiative seeks to connect hydrogen producers in Egypt with technology providers in Bavaria and potential buyers in Germany.

To implement the joint declaration effectively, the parties agreed to establish a working group that will coordinate efforts and prepare proposals.

This group will facilitate discussions and meetings with relevant partners to prioritize and explore practical outcomes.

The Bavarian State Office at the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Cairo will oversee this coordination, with regular reviews scheduled, starting before the end of the year.

