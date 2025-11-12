Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, Mohamed El-Shimy, held a meeting with a delegation from Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, led by Vice President Frank Yu, and Benchmark Power International, represented by Chairperson Ahmed Bahgat, at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting was attended by Saad Helal, CEO of the Chemical Industries Holding Company (CIHC), and Diaa Taher, Managing Director of El Nasr Fertilizers, to discuss progress on the green ammonia plant project at El Nasr Fertilizers in Ataqa, Suez governorate.

Discussions focused on the partnership framework between El Nasr Fertilizers and the Envision–Benchmark alliance, under which Benchmark acts as the main developer and Envision provides the project’s technical expertise. The partners plan to establish a dedicated company to oversee implementation of this environmentally friendly initiative.

The project marks a major milestone in Egypt’s transition toward sustainable industrial development and green energy exports. Approved to operate as a free zone, the plant will run entirely on renewable energy. Its first phase aims for an annual production capacity of 420,000 tonnes of green ammonia, with most output intended for export.

Minister El-Shimy emphasized the project’s strategic importance in advancing Egypt’s green economy agenda, reducing carbon emissions, and strengthening the country’s position on the global clean energy map. He noted that its reliance on renewable energy underscores Egypt’s commitment to sustainability, energy security, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels—while creating new opportunities for green energy exports.

El-Shimy also reaffirmed that partnerships with the private sector are central to the ministry’s strategy for modernizing state-owned enterprises. Such collaborations, he said, are key to attracting investment, integrating advanced technologies, enhancing productivity and competitiveness, transferring expertise, and localizing technology to achieve sustainable economic growth and greater added value for the national economy.

