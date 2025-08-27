Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract with China’s textiles firm EVERFAR to establish EVERFAR Textile Egypt LLC in the Qantara West Industrial Zone with total investments of $130 million, the SCZONE stated.

The textile and ready-made garments project, covering 145,000 square meters, will create more than 3,200 direct jobs and dedicate its entire production to exports.

EVERFAR’s factory is designed as an integrated industrial complex, producing over 7.5 million tons of processed fabrics annually, more than 20 million meters of garment fabrics, 3.6 million pieces of ready-made garments, and large volumes of clothing accessories.

The facility will use advanced production lines and modern technology to serve global markets.

SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the EVERFAR project is one of the largest industrial investments in the spinning and weaving sector within the SCZone, reinforcing Qantara West’s role as a regional hub for textile and apparel industries.

He highlighted the project’s fully integrated production process, from spinning and weaving to dyeing, finishing, and garment manufacturing, as an example of the industrial integration the Authority seeks to promote.

He added that dedicating the factory’s output entirely to exports demonstrates international investors’ confidence in the SCZone and aligns with its strategy to enhance exports, deepen local value chains, and support major global brands.

With the new contract, the Qantara West Industrial Zone now hosts 35 projects with combined investments of $989.3 million over an area of 2.33 million square meters, providing more than 51,000 direct jobs.

