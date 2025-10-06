Arab Finance: The 37th edition of the Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition and Conference (Sahara 2025) concluded at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, according to an emailed press release.

Under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet, the event was held in cooperation with several key ministries. These included Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Water Resources and Irrigation, Investment and Foreign Trade, Industry and Transport, Environment, and Planning and Economic Development, as well as the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

The exhibition showcased the latest innovations and technologies in agriculture, reinforcing Egypt's commitment to advancing this sector and enhancing its competitiveness at the local and international levels.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the event’s second day between the Ministry of Water Resources and Informa Egypt. The MoU focuses on strengthening cooperation in irrigation and agriculture and supporting the Irrigation 2.0 initiative, which integrates digital transformation, satellite technologies, and drones.

Over its three days, the exhibition welcomed nearly 22,000 attendees, an increase of 38% from last year, attracting more than 300 local and international companies. It also hosted 203 buyers, with local participation rising by 170% year-on-year.

The event recorded notable diplomatic engagement, with 151 VIPs in attendance, including two ministers, three ambassadors, six representatives of international chambers, and 30 embassy representatives.

This made Sahara 2025 a vital hub for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and showcasing advancements in smart agriculture and water resource management.

