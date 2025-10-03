Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat confirmed that no increases in electricity tariffs will be introduced until January 2026, Al-Arabiya reported.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the 21st General Conference of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA), Esmat noted that prices will be reviewed afterward based on actual costs to establish a new pricing structure.

Moreover, he highlighted that electricity subsidies currently amount to about EGP 170 billion.

He explained that the sector receives around 110 million cubic meters of natural gas daily at a price of $4 per million British thermal units, while the actual price costs the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources over $7.

Esmat also mentioned that the government aims to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to about 42% by 2030 and more than 65% by 2040.

The government’s plan includes boosting energy efficiency to achieve consumption savings of up to 18% by the same year, he added.

Furthermore, the minister stressed the importance of continuously upgrading the national electricity grid, while benefiting from financing and grants for modern energy technologies and strengthening partnerships with the private sector to integrate new and renewable energy sources into the grid.

