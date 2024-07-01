Egypt has received a total of 3.551 million tons of local wheat from farmers this season, surpassing the target for this year, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy announced.

Moselhy also said that the strategic reserves of wheat are currently sufficient for 6.6 months.

Moreover, he revealed that all dues to farmers and suppliers were settled with the payment of EGP 45 billion.

In March, the Egyptian government raised the wheat procurement price for the 2024/2025 harvest season to EGP 2,000 per ardeb.

