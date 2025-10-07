Arab Finance: Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and Distribution and a fully owned portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, partnered with Johnson Controls Arabia to introduce YORK-branded HVAC solutions to the real estate sector in Egypt, as per a statement.

The strategic agreement comes as part of Raya Electronics' strategy to expand its portfolio of integrated technology solutions and extend its presence in the high-efficiency electronics sector.

Meanwhile, the company will leverage its performance along with energy savings through partnerships with leading global brands.

This also aligns with the company's "Corporate and Enterprise Solutions" division, which aims to deliver tailored solutions that support institutions and real estate projects by providing smart and eco-friendly systems.

The partnership addressed the needs of residential and commercial complexes in line with the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability.