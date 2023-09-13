Egypt has inked three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on supporting green investments during the country’s first edition of the Climate and Environment Investment Forum, the Ministry of Environment announced in a statement on September 12th.

The first MoU has been signed between the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA), the KIT Innovation Hub, and Green Build Egypt to boost waste management cooperation.

Meanwhile, the second MoU has been signed between the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and two German firms, namely INTEC Rubber Powder and RECOM Patent and License to establish a joint venture (JV) in Cairo under the name of “AOI – INTEC Egypt” for recycling all types of vehicles’ tires.

The third MoU has been inked by Green Planet Solutions and the Emirati ZERO CARBON Limited to cooperate on operating scalable technological systems for decarbonization.

