Egypt - As part of the activities of the first visit of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to Egypt, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat signed an economic cooperation agreement with the Polish side this week.

The agreement stipulated the re-establishment of the Egyptian-Polish Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation

Al-Mashat said that the committee will pave the way for more cooperation in areas of joint development. The committee last convened 29 years ago. This is within the framework of the great development of Egyptian-Polish relations under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, reflecting the strength of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

The minister explained that the new economic cooperation agreement replaces the one signed in 1964. Al-Mashat added that the new agreement consolidates a new phase of relations between both countries, which will be carried out through joint action in different areas of development and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, the Ministry of International Cooperation will work in coordination with the Polish side to hold meetings within the first session of the joint committee under the umbrella of the new agreement.

Al-Mashat added that the Egyptian government — through the framework of international cooperation and development financing — is advancing economic relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners through economic diplomacy. This includes establishing joint committees, which are a major tool in developing relations with different countries.

It is worth mentioning that Egyptian-Polish relations date back to the beginning of the 20th century, and in the past 90 years, relations between both countries have grown significantly on all levels.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).