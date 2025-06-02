Arab Finance: Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 2.067 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against net profits amounting to EGP 62.472 million in Q1 2024, as per the standalone financials.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.0004 at the end of March 2025, against a profit per share of EGP 0.0130 in Q1 2024.

Founded in 2020, Orascom Financial Holding is a technology-driven financial service investment company. The company is traded on the EGX under the symbol OFH.