Arab Finance: Orascom Construction PLC’s board has approved transferring the company’s primary share listing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), while retaining its secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The decision, made during a board meeting held on July 27th, 2025, involves delisting the company's shares from the Nasdaq Dubai, subject to shareholders' approval and the completion of all required regulatory procedures and approvals.

The move will establish a dual listing structure, with ADX becoming the company’s principal trading venue and EGX maintaining its role as the secondary market, without affecting the status of the company’s shares on the latter.